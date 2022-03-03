Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.74

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1078789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

ENLAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enel from €9.20 ($10.34) to €8.30 ($9.33) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Enel’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

