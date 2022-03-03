Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,322 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585,837 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,834,000 after acquiring an additional 145,200 shares during the period. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Barclays cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In related news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

