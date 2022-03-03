Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Insider Sells $79,065.00 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ETR stock opened at $106.62 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.
Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entergy (ETR)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.