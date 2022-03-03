Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Insider Sells $79,065.00 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ETR stock opened at $106.62 on Thursday. Entergy Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

