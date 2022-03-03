EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,459 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

