EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 347 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $93.61 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $80.77 and a 1-year high of $102.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.18.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

