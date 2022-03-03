EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,240,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Linde by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management grew its holdings in Linde by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 218,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,893,000 after acquiring an additional 43,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $290.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $317.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.65. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $241.88 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.76.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

