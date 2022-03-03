EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,024 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 45.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $3,058,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 61.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 675 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $133.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

