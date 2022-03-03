EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 978 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS opened at $125.61 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.97.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

