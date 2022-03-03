EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

EPR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.30.

EPR stock opened at $50.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 303.03%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $6,827,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 29,143 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

