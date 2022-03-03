Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Announces Dividend Increase – $3.10 Per Share

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 3.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87.

Equinix has increased its dividend by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Equinix has a dividend payout ratio of 143.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Equinix to earn $27.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.

Equinix stock opened at $709.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $737.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $786.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.42, for a total transaction of $812,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,858 shares of company stock valued at $23,638,454 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $846.35.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

