Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 113,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,407,770 shares.The stock last traded at $33.97 and had previously closed at $31.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 135.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

