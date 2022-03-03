Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRX. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$7.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.95 million and a P/E ratio of -8.92. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$4.95 and a 1 year high of C$13.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.58. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.