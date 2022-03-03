Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FRX. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$7.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.95 million and a P/E ratio of -8.92. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$4.95 and a 1 year high of C$13.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.58. The company has a current ratio of 12.90, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

