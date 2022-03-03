Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Progyny, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Progyny in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Progyny’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Progyny stock opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $421,914.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,074,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,406 shares of company stock valued at $19,355,714. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,955,000 after buying an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Progyny by 15.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Progyny by 407.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,963,000 after buying an additional 1,865,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Progyny by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,995,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,477,000 after buying an additional 47,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 40.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,798,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,725,000 after buying an additional 513,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

