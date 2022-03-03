Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Terminix Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terminix Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Terminix Global’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of TMX opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03. Terminix Global has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Terminix Global by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Terminix Global by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 23,486 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

