Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $73.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $88.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7884 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.