Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WW International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of WW International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for WW International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WW International from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of WW International from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

WW International stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. WW International has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.56.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in WW International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in WW International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in WW International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in WW International by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

