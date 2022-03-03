Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.72

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.72 and traded as low as $12.91. Escalade shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 26,107 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Escalade in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Escalade alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Escalade had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Escalade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Escalade by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 539,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Escalade by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Escalade by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Escalade by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 10,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Escalade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,473,000. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Escalade Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. The firm operates through the Sporting Goods and Escalade Sports segments, which contain different categories including basketball goals, archery, indoor, and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.