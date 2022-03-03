ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of ESSA opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 111,655 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 63,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

