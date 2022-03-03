Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth $31,505,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after purchasing an additional 342,951 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $14,548,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,066,000 after acquiring an additional 247,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WTRG opened at $47.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

