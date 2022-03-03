Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of WTRG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 945,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,864. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.
In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
