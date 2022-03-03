Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 945,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,864. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $53.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.2682 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

