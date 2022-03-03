Ether Zero (ETZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,551.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $94,958.39 and approximately $1,551.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,816.79 or 0.06683815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00070094 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.