ETHPad Price Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, ETHPad has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPad has a total market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $262,470.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ETHPad alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042138 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.12 or 0.06636829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,907.16 or 1.00272540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00046785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002719 BTC.

About ETHPad

Buying and Selling ETHPad

