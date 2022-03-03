Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 41,700 Shares

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $6,592,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Thursday, March 3rd, Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $6,058,677.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $7,307,625.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total transaction of $7,747,675.00.

Shares of ETSY stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.38 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after purchasing an additional 460,568 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,854,000 after purchasing an additional 94,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,716,000 after buying an additional 329,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.