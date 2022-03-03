Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.25). Eventbrite reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eventbrite.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $59.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 27,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $429,545.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Eventbrite by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 7.4% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eventbrite by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EB traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.68. 16,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,290. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.85.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

