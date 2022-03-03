Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.220-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $426 million-$432 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $447.84 million.Everbridge also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.170 EPS.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. cut their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded Everbridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.06.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

