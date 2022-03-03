Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Everspin Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock traded down $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $8.93. 23,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,789. The company has a market capitalization of $175.10 million, a P/E ratio of -189.36 and a beta of 1.23. Everspin Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.93.

MRAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $203,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $6,441,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 276,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 99,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Everspin Technologies by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 23,848 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

