Evogene (EVGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evogene stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14. Evogene has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 164.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 120.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 9,496.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 135,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EVGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

