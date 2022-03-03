Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EVH. lifted their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

EVH stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 550,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,322. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 2.05. Evolent Health has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $34.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $39,004.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,020 shares of company stock worth $1,679,971 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 444.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 839.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

