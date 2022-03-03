Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -272.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 341,153 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,087,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 75,260 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,487,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

