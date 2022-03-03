Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Down 85.7% in February

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolving Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Evolving Systems alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 170,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $314,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 371,281 shares of company stock valued at $676,662. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kokino LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $2,200,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 70.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

EVOL opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.30. Evolving Systems has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.63.

About Evolving Systems (Get Rating)

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.