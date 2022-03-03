Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Short Interest Down 85.7% in February

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 25,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolving Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 170,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $314,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 371,281 shares of company stock valued at $676,662. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
EVOL opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $22.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.30. Evolving Systems has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.63.
About Evolving Systems (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
