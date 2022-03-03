Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €33.13 ($37.23).

A number of brokerages have commented on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK traded up €0.31 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €26.26 ($29.51). 1,102,127 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.21. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.