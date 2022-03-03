Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at Scotiabank

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EIFZF. upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.75.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Shares of EIFZF opened at $31.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.28. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.