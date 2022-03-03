Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXC stock opened at $42.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

