Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.700-$7.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.87.

Shares of EXR traded up $2.34 on Wednesday, reaching $193.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,356. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $120.91 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.91%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total transaction of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,875 shares of company stock worth $2,483,166. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,646,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 384,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,267,000 after buying an additional 54,088 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,791,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,555,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

