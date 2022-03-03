Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Head to Head Comparison

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 12.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 20.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. UMB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and UMB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $329.32 million 3.09 $115.21 million $898.55 8.99 UMB Financial $1.34 billion 3.64 $353.02 million $7.25 13.91

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A UMB Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

UMB Financial has a consensus price target of $111.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.06%. Given UMB Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of UMB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of UMB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 34.98% 26.21% 2.34% UMB Financial 26.57% 11.52% 0.94%

Summary

UMB Financial beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

About UMB Financial (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services. The Institutional Banking segment is a combination of banking services, fund services, and asset management services provided to institutional clients. The Personal Banking segment combines consumer banking and wealth management services offered to clients and delivered through personal relationships and the firm’s bank branches, ATM network, and internet banking. The company was founded was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

