Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:FATH opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54.

FATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (Get Rating)

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

