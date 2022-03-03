Fear NFTs (FEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $8.31 Million

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,901.57 or 0.06673896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,469.81 or 0.99984823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00044350 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

