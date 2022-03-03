Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 29.78%.

Shares of AGM traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.46. The stock had a trading volume of 24,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,546. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $86.32 and a 52 week high of $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

