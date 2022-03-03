Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FSS. Raymond James reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.