Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FERG. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £155 ($207.97) to £140 ($187.84) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4,789.67.

Ferguson stock opened at $152.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.45. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $116.70 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ferguson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,674,000 after purchasing an additional 832,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after purchasing an additional 806,161 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Ferguson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,932,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,433,000 after purchasing an additional 127,010 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Ferguson by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ferguson by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,141,000 after purchasing an additional 243,108 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

