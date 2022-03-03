Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after buying an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

