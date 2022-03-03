Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.18 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 57.61%.

About Gilead Sciences (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.