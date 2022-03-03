Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Up to $7.42

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.42, but opened at $8.40. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 106,274 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 896.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,018 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.