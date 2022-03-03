FG New America Acquisition (OPFI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OPFI stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. FG New America Acquisition has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.