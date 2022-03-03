Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $8.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $38,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,510,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

