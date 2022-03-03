Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2022

Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the highest is $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $8.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.22 billion to $8.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 74,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $38,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,510,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,643. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.