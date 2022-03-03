Financial Contrast: QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) vs. Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) and Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QuantumScape and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 0 4 1 0 2.20 Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

QuantumScape currently has a consensus price target of $34.83, suggesting a potential upside of 120.60%. Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 105.43%. Given QuantumScape’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

QuantumScape has a beta of 9.5, indicating that its share price is 850% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuantumScape and Byrna Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A N/A -$45.97 million ($0.61) -25.88 Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 14.46 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -77.38

Byrna Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuantumScape, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A -14.45% -12.58% Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of QuantumScape shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats QuantumScape on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

