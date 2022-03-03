Financial Survey: Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF) vs. Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF – Get Rating) and Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Aeterna Zentaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Aeterna Zentaris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abliva AB (publ) N/A -81.15% -71.29% Aeterna Zentaris -156.35% -13.07% -8.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Abliva AB (publ) and Aeterna Zentaris, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abliva AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A Aeterna Zentaris 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abliva AB (publ) and Aeterna Zentaris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abliva AB (publ) $20,000.00 674.18 -$6.54 million N/A N/A Aeterna Zentaris $3.65 million 12.64 -$5.12 million ($0.07) -5.43

Aeterna Zentaris has higher revenue and earnings than Abliva AB (publ).

Summary

Aeterna Zentaris beats Abliva AB (publ) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abliva AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Abliva AB is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases. Its projects include KL1333 and NV354. The company was founded by Eskil Elmer on February 1, 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

About Aeterna Zentaris (Get Rating)

Æterna Zentaris, Inc. operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

