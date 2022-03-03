First American Trust FSB Acquires 571 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after buying an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after buying an additional 384,777 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,290,000 after buying an additional 134,449 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dollar Tree by 20.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,155,000 after acquiring an additional 591,084 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.45.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded up $8.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $148.20. 70,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.23 and its 200-day moving average is $119.31. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.