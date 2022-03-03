First American Trust FSB Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $79.36. The company had a trading volume of 63,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192,925. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average of $81.07. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.08 and a 52-week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

