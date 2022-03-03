First American Trust FSB Boosts Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter worth about $172,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPR. TheStreet upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of SPR stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 57,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.85.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 68.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.77%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

